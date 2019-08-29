Technology
Apple to sell iPhones directly to Indian customers through webstore first, says report
Updated : August 29, 2019 10:58 AM IST
Setting up an online store for the iPhone maker will take about 3-4 months, the report said.
Presently, Apple has online sales partnership with Amazon, Flipkart and Paytm Mall in the country.
