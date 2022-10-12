Apple, Samsung to roll out software update in December to unlock 5G bands in India

By IANS

Mini As India rolls out 5G in a phased manner starting with key metro cities, Apple and Samsung have claimed that 5G on supported phones in the country will be made available by December.

Tech giants Apple and Samsung have said that they are committed to rolling out over-the-air (OTA) updates to unlock 5G bands in supported smartphones by the end of the year in the country.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) met with handset manufacturers like Samsung, Apple, and Xiaomi on Wednesday to push for the OTA update for supported devices. This update will lift the soft-lock on the 5G bands and allow the devices to access the 5G network.

"We are working with our carrier partners in India to bring the best 5G experience to iPhone users as soon as network validation and testing for quality and performance is completed. 5G will be enabled via a software update and will start rolling out to iPhone users in December," Apple said in a statement.

A spokesperson from Samsung India added, "Samsung has pioneered 5G technology development since 2009 and took the leading role in standardising 5G technology globally. In India, Samsung has the widest portfolio of 5G devices. We are working closely with our operator partners and are committed to rolling out OTA updates across all our 5G devices by mid-November 2022, enabling Indian consumers to experience 5G seamlessly."

5G was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the India Mobile Congress on October 1 in Delhi. Airtel and Jio have started rolling out the network in phases, starting with the metro cities.