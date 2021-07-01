Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow

    Apple to release 3 OLED iPads in next two years

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
    Mini

    10.86-inch iPad likely to be launched in 2022. TFE tech may be used to guard OLED screen against moisture and oxidation.

    Apple to release 3 OLED iPads in next two years
    Apple is currently working on releasing three new iPads in the next two years, all with OLED screens. The first one is the 10.86-inch OLED iPad, which will be rolled out in 2022, and the other two will be 120 Hz OLED iPads, slated to be launched in 2023, reported The Elec.
    The report stated that the 2022 OLED iPad is possibly going to use a Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) method. The TFE method protects the OLED screen from moisture and oxidation, a known cause of early degradation for OLED screens. The 2022 OLED iPad’s size, 10.86-inches, is the same as the iPad Air, furthering speculation that it may be a newer generation of the iPad Air model.
    The two models under development for a 2023 release are sized at 12.9 inches and 11 inches, the current sizes of the iPad Pro and iPad. The Elec report also suggests that Apple is working on a low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) panel for the larger iPads. The two larger iPads are expected to have a screen refresh rate of 120Hz.
    Even as reports came about the iPads in development, Apple is clamping down on leaks. In recent weeks, Apple has been looking to plug the holes in its system from where information is leaked to the public.
    Apple recently threatened legal action against a known Chinese leaker, while it has reportedly also asked employees handling products under development to wear police-grade body cameras.
    At times, though, leaks happen due to Apple’s own systemic glitches. Earlier in the year, Siri, Apple’s voice assistant AI, had leaked some of the details of the upcoming Spring Loaded Event.
    (Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
    First Published:  IST
    Tags
    Previous Article

    New IT rules: Koo says it 'proactively moderated' 54,000 posts in June

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Bajaj Finserv11,816.45 -292.60 -2.42
    Gland3,367.15 -57.15 -1.67
    Shree Cements27,059.95 -444.65 -1.62
    Britannia3,595.80 -53.85 -1.48
    Infosys1,560.40 -20.40 -1.29
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Bajaj Finserv11,850.00 -266.60 -2.20
    Infosys1,560.45 -20.80 -1.32
    UltraTechCement6,707.65 -69.00 -1.02
    Tech Mahindra1,084.00 -11.10 -1.01
    IndusInd Bank1,007.60 -8.55 -0.84
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Bajaj Finserv11,816.45 -292.60 -2.42
    Gland3,367.15 -57.15 -1.67
    Shree Cements27,059.95 -444.65 -1.62
    Britannia3,595.80 -53.85 -1.48
    Infosys1,560.40 -20.40 -1.29
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Bajaj Finserv11,850.00 -266.60 -2.20
    Infosys1,560.45 -20.80 -1.32
    UltraTechCement6,707.65 -69.00 -1.02
    Tech Mahindra1,084.00 -11.10 -1.01
    IndusInd Bank1,007.60 -8.55 -0.84

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.56250.23750.32
    Euro-Rupee88.44000.28600.32
    Pound-Rupee102.7270-0.0910-0.09
    Rupee-100 Yen0.6684-0.0006-0.09
    View More