Technology

Apple to release 3 iPhone 11 models with A13 chip

Updated : July 25, 2019 07:55 AM IST

The iPhone maker would launch three iPhone 11 models this year. The D43 (internal name) would replace the iPhone XS Max, the D42 (internal name) would replace the iPhone XS and the N104 (internal name) would replace the iPhone XR, news portal 9TO5MAC reported on Tuesday.

According to the report, the new iPhone 11 models replacing the iPhone XS series would have a triple rear camera setup at the back and all three sensors will be placed at the back.