Apple to rejig international sales operations to make India its own region: Report

Apple Inc. is rejigging its management of the international businesses to ensure a bigger focus on India, Bloomberg reported March 9 citing sources.

Apple Inc. is rejigging its management of the international businesses to ensure a bigger focus on India, Bloomberg reported March 9 citing sources.

Following this move, India will become its own sales region at Apple, which has seen rising demand in the country.

As per the report, Apple is making the change after its vice president in charge of India, the Middle East, Mediterranean, East Europe and Africa — Hugues Asseman — recently retired. With his departure, the iPhone maker is promoting its head of India Ashish Chowdhary, who reported to Asseman. He will now report directly to Michael Fenger, Apple’s head of product sales.

There was no official comment from the company’s spokesman by the time of filing this story.

Apple witnessed record revenue in India in the previous quarter, even as its total sales slipped five percent. The iPhone maker has also started an online store to serve India and is also looking to open its first retail outlets later this year.

Also Read: Foxconn confirms India investment plan in letter to Karnataka government

On the last earnings call, Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook said the company is putting “a lot of emphasis on the market” and compared the current state of its work in India to its early years in China.

“We are, in essence, taking what we learned in China years ago and how we scale to China and bringing that to bear,” he said. China currently generates roughly $75 billion a year for Apple, making it the company’s biggest sales region after the Americas and Europe.

The report adds that India is also becoming more critical to the company’s product development. Key suppliers are moving to the region, and Apple is working with manufacturing partner Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., also known as Foxconn, to set up new iPhone production facilities in the country, Bloomberg News has reported.

The latest changes will affect Apple’s management structure but not the way it reports regional sales in public financial results. In those statements, the company includes India as part of its Europe category, along with the Middle East and Africa. It also breaks out four other regions: the Americas, Greater China, Japan and the rest of Asia Pacific.