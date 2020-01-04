Technology
Apple to participate in CES 2020 after 28 years gap
Updated : January 04, 2020 08:25 PM IST
At the event, Apple executive Jane Horvath is scheduled to speak on a consumer privacy panel on January 7, reports Digitaltrends.
Apple formally participated in the CES back in 1992 in Chicago when it's then CEO John Sculley appeared at a summit to release the Newton device.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more