Apple to launch iOS 16 5G Beta for iPhone users in India next week

By Pihu Yadav

Mini A future software update on 5G will be available to users of the iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPhone 12, and iPhone SE (third generation) models.

Apple announced on Wednesday that it will enable 5G for a limited number of Indian iPhone users starting next week as the country enters the 5G era.

Customers of Apple Airtel and Jio who take part in the iOS 16 Beta software programme will be able to test out 5G before it becomes available to the general public in December, according to Apple.

Before the software is made accessible to the general public, users can test out pre-release versions and use the newest features thanks to the Beta programme.

Last month, Apple said it was working with its "carrier partners in India to bring the best 5G experience to iPhone users as soon as network validation and testing for quality and performance is completed".

"5G will be enabled via a software update and will start rolling out to iPhone users in December," the company said in a statement.

Users can give Apple input on product quality and usability through the beta programme, which aids Apple in finding problems, fixing them, and improving its software.

To access the most recent public betas and subsequent updates, including the 5G beta that will be made available to Airtel and Jio users starting next week, a user must enrol their iPhone in the Apple Beta Software Program.

The makers of smartphones are attempting to make 5G available on their products as India introduces 5G gradually, beginning with major metro areas.

A future software update on 5G will be available to users of the iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPhone 12, and iPhone SE (third generation) models.

Also Read: Instagram looking into issues after user complaints

In order to guarantee a fantastic experience for iPhone consumers, Apple conducts intensive testing with carrier partners.

iPhone offers users super-fast downloads and uploads, better streaming, and real-time connectivity with 5G to help them stay in touch, share, and enjoy the content.

With enhanced support for standalone networks, 5G on the iPhone is now available to more than 250 carrier partners in more than 70 regions worldwide.

Prioritising software updates would allow India to adopt 5G early.

(With agency inputs)