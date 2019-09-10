Apple Arcade to launch game service on September 19 for $5 a month

Apple's new video game subscription service will cost $5 a month when it rolls out on September 19.

Apple said Tuesday that subscribers will be able to access games through a new dedicated tab in the app store.

Apple gave some details about the service in March but announced the pricing and launch date on Tuesday. It will be available in 150 countries.

Apple Arcade subscribers will get more than 100 games, curated by Apple and exclusive to the service. Unlike a video streaming service, games can be downloaded and played offline â€” on the Apple-made iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV.