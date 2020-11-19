Access Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Read the best of Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Selected Articles from Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
Apple to launch App Store Small Business Programme to help independent developers

Updated : November 19, 2020 08:33 AM IST

The new App Store Small Business Programme will benefit the vast majority of developers who sell digital goods and services on the store.
The App Store Small Business Programme will launch on January 1, 2021.
The App Store, which launched in 2008, currently offering 1.8 million apps and visited by half a billion people each week
