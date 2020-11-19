Technology Apple to launch App Store Small Business Programme to help independent developers Updated : November 19, 2020 08:33 AM IST The new App Store Small Business Programme will benefit the vast majority of developers who sell digital goods and services on the store. The App Store Small Business Programme will launch on January 1, 2021. The App Store, which launched in 2008, currently offering 1.8 million apps and visited by half a billion people each week Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.