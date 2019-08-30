Moneycontrol Pro#AutoWoes#EconomicRelief#IncomeTax
Apple to invest Rs 1,000 crore to set up online and retail stores, says report

Updated : August 30, 2019 09:26 AM IST

"There have been meetings with company executives. The first store is likely to come up in Mumbai followed by Delhi and a third location is yet undecided," a senior government official told ET. 
Presently, Apple has online sales partnership with Amazon, Flipkart and Paytm Mall where the company authorised third-party sales of its products.
