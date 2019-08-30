Technology
Apple to invest Rs 1,000 crore to set up online and retail stores, says report
Updated : August 30, 2019 09:26 AM IST
"There have been meetings with company executives. The first store is likely to come up in Mumbai followed by Delhi and a third location is yet undecided," a senior government official told ET.
Presently, Apple has online sales partnership with Amazon, Flipkart and Paytm Mall where the company authorised third-party sales of its products.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more