Apple likely to introduce four new Macs with M2 chip this year, says report

Amid a massive upgrade of products, Apple is planning to bring in a 13-inch MacBook Pro, Mac Mini, 24-inch iMac, and a redesigned MacBook Air powered by the new M2 chip this year, a report said. The move is part of Apple’s overhaul that includes replacing the Intel Corp chips with its in-house Apple Silicon chip.

The Cupertino-based tech giant had started the transition in 2020 with M1 versions of the MacBook Pro, Mac mini and MacBook Air. In 2021, the overhaul continued with the M1 iMac, M1 Pro and M1 Max MacBook Pro models. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in his newsletter Power said the third round of Mac updates is expected to be rolled out on March 8, when the tech giant plans to host its first media event this year. This is likely to be followed by another round of Mac releases in May or June.

Though Apple is tight-lipped about the M2 chip, Gurman said it is likely to have eight-core CPU architecture like the M1, but will be of higher speed than its previous generation. Graphics core may get upgraded from seven or eight cores to nine or 10. The improvements may be built on a smaller node.

Going by Apple's Mac chip record, Gurman expects the tech giant to bring in the Pro and Max versions with the M2 chip in 2023 along with the first glance of the M3 chip.

The Apple Silicon updates have brought back attention to the Mac, which had started to wane earlier with the rising popularity of the iPad and iPhone. Between fiscal 2011 and 2020, Mac had generated around $21 billion to $28 billion in revenues per year, while in 2021, it garnered $35 billion, which is even more than the iPad, Gurman said.

Apart from this, Apple is likely to unveil the 5G iPhone SE, 5G iPad Air and one new Mac at its rumoured March 8 event. The tech giant may also introduce the iOS 15.4 update with a face mask-friendly Face ID in March this year.