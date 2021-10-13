Apple to host special fall event on October 18; here’s what to expect

Cupertino-based tech giant Apple will host a special fall event on October 18, where it is likely to unveil its next-generation of MacBook Pros. The online event called “Unleashed” will be broadcast live from Apple Park at 10:30 pm IST on Apple’s website, its YouTube channel, Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.

This is the second year that Apple is hosting an October event virtually since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Twitter announcement by senior vice-president Greg Joswiak comes within a month of the iPhone 13 series launch last month.

What to expect

Apple is likely to launch a new MacBook Pro with an improved processor aimed at creative professionals, video editors, and musicians. The new MacBook models could be launched in two screen sizes -- 14-inch and 16-inch. It is rumoured to have a mini-LED display similar to the one that powers the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. However, it will flaunt a flat-edged design resembling the iPad Pro.

Rumours have it that the tech giant may also unveil, or “unleash” an M1X processor, the silicon that powers the new Macs. Touted to be the fastest processor, the M1 chip could have eight-high performance cores and two high-efficiency cores, a Bloomberg report said. It could also support up to 64GB of RAM, which is substantially higher than the current 16GB.

The event may also unveil a redesigned Mac Mini and third-generation AirPods 3. Launched last year, the Mac mini comes with its M1 processor, which could be upgraded to a more powerful high-end Mac mini. These will likely replace the Intel models.

Apple’s AirPods wireless earbuds have been given a minor refresh since its launch in 2016. The AirPods 3 is likely to have spatial audio support, a shorter stem, interchangeable tips, and a smaller charging case. Apple could also launch the new AirPods 3 in a series of candy colours.

What not to expect