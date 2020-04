Apple Inc is delaying the production ramp-up of its flagship iPhones coming later this year by about a month as the coronavirus pandemic has weakened global consumer demand and disrupted manufacturing across Asia, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday citing people familiar with the matter.

Apple did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Apple launched iPhone SE earlier this month, pegging it as the most affordable iPhone to feature Apple’s fastest A13 bionic chip.

Technically, iPhone SE is the second-generation of the device, as it went with the same nomenclature of the original iPhone SE that was launched in 2016. Its unveiling marked the first time that Apple launched a phone without a glitzy live event. The subdued launch was due to the coronavirus pandemic.