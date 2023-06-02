India is likely to get three new Apple stores in the next four years

Nearly a third or $130 billion of Apple's revenue in 2022 came from the Asia Pacific.

After a grand launch of its first two retail stores in India in April, iPhone maker Apple is in discussions to open three new store in India over the next four years, according to a Bloomberg report.

Apple, world's biggest company by market capitalisation opened its first flagship retail store in Mumbai on April 18 followed by a second outlet in Delhi two days later.

The company is now discussing opening a third store in India in 2025, which is likely to be in the suburban area of Borivali, according to the report. A fourth location, slated for 2026, is proposed to be in the works in New Delhi, at the DLF Promenade mall. This store could become the second-largest Apple store in the country after the BKC outlet. In 2027, the company looks to add a fifth location in India near the Worli seaside area.

The proposed stores are part of Apple's global expansion plans with a key focus on the Asia-Pacific. India has emerged as a key geography for the company over the last few years. Nearly a third or $130 billion of Apple's revenue in 2022 came from the Asia Pacific. The company also plans to open stores in China, Japan, Europe, and the UAE.

In US Dollar terms, a regular Apple store generates more than $40 million in annual revenue, while Apple+ stores, flagship stores and flagship+ stores generate $45 million, $75 million, and $100 million annually, according to the Bloomberg report.

Apple CEO Tim Cook singled out India in May as pivotal for the company as the country is on the verge of becoming both a major market as well as a production base. Data shows that Cook mentioned India nearly 20 times on the earnings call after reporting record sales for a March quarter in India.

“There are lot of people coming into the middle class and I really feel that India is at a tipping point,” Cook told analysts on the call. “And the dynamism in the market. The vibrancy is unbelievable.” Bloomberg reported that Apple posted nearly $6 billion in sales in India for financial year 2023.

