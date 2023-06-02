India is likely to get three new Apple stores in the next four years

3 Min(s) Read
Nearly a third or $130 billion of Apple's revenue in 2022 came from the Asia Pacific.
After a grand launch of its first two retail stores in India in April, iPhone maker Apple is in discussions to open three new store in India over the next four years, according to a Bloomberg report.
Apple, world's biggest company by market capitalisation opened its first flagship retail store in Mumbai on April 18 followed by a second outlet in Delhi two days later.
The company is now discussing opening a third store in India in 2025, which is likely to be in the suburban area of Borivali, according to the report. A fourth location, slated for 2026, is proposed to be in the works in New Delhi, at the DLF Promenade mall. This store could become the second-largest Apple store in the country after the BKC outlet. In 2027, the company looks to add a fifth location in India near the Worli seaside area.