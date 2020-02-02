Associate Partners
Apple temporarily closes stores in China until February 9 amid virus outbreak

Updated : February 02, 2020 07:07 PM IST

The iPhone maker said in a statement it was closing stores, corporate offices and contact centres in China until February 9.
China is the company's third-biggest market in terms of sales behind the United States and Europe and it is also where most iPhones and other devices are made.
Apple doesn't disclose how many iPhones it sells in China, but the company generated nearly $44 billion in revenue from the country in its last fiscal year.
