Apple taps HDFC Bank to launch credit card, in talks with NPCI for Apple Pay: Report

iPhone maker Apple is in talks with banks and regulators to launch its credit card, dubbed "Apple Card," in India. The company's CEO, Tim Cook, met with HDFC Bank CEO and MD Sashidhar Jagdishan during his trip to India in April, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

The technology giant is also holding discussions with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to possibly launch Apple Pay in the country, a third source told Moneycontrol.

It is not clear whether these discussions are regarding its credit card being powered by NPCI's Rupay platform or whether this is for Unified Payments Interface (UPI). The advantage of launching a Rupay Credit Card is that it can be linked to UPI as well. In India, only banks are allowed to launch credit cards. UPI allows customers to make seamless and fast payments by scanning QR codes through mobile phones.