Business Apple Store Online launched in India; here are the details Updated : September 23, 2020 12:50 PM IST The development is a big stride for the US-based tech giant Apple that currently has third-party reseller outlets and online channels to sell its devices in the country. Students can shop for a Mac or iPad with special pricing, and receive discounts. With the upcoming festive season in mind, signature gift wrap and personalised engraving will be available for select products.