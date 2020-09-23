Apple Store Online launched in India; here are the details

Apple Store Online has been finally launched in India. The exclusive online store, that went live today, offers customers a wide range of products along with premium experience and support to customers across the country.

The development is a big stride for the US-based tech giant Apple that currently has third-party reseller outlets and online channels to sell its devices in the country. The Apple India store, the 38th online store worldwide, would have specialists to lend expert advice and support to the Indian customers.

Students can shop for a Mac or iPad with special pricing, and receive discounts on accessories and Apple Care+ that extends warranty with up to two years of technical support and accidental damage cover.

With financing options and available trade-in programme, the Apple Store Online offers a range of affordability options. The online store enables customers not only to trade old phones for new iPhones but also has the ability to custom-configure any Mac with just a few clicks.

For logistics support, Apple has partnered with Blue Dart to be its on-ground fulfillment partner.

From learning more about product features to set up new devices, customers can receive guidance directly from Apple, including online support in English and phone support in Hindi and English. Those who buy Apple products will be eligible for a 30-minute, one-on-one online session with a trained executive to explore more about the device, set it up and or solve any other query.

With the upcoming festive season in mind, signature gift wrap and personalised engraving will be available for select products, according to the company. Engraving of emojis or text in English, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil, and Telugu will be available for AirPods, and English engraving will be available for iPad and Apple Pencil.

Orders that do not require a signature will be left at the customer's door, and those that do will need only a verbal confirmation from a safe distance instead of a written signature.