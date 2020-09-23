  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Technology
Business

Apple Store Online launched in India; here are the details

Updated : September 23, 2020 12:50 PM IST

The development is a big stride for the US-based tech giant Apple that currently has third-party reseller outlets and online channels to sell its devices in the country.
Students can shop for a Mac or iPad with special pricing, and receive discounts.
With the upcoming festive season in mind, signature gift wrap and personalised engraving will be available for select products.
Apple Store Online launched in India; here are the details

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Off The Charts: Rs 1 lakh invested in this cement firm in 2001 would have grown to Rs 7.8 cr

Off The Charts: Rs 1 lakh invested in this cement firm in 2001 would have grown to Rs 7.8 cr

Over 1 crore migrant labourers return to home states on foot during Mar-Jun: Govt

Over 1 crore migrant labourers return to home states on foot during Mar-Jun: Govt

Private equity major KKR to invest Rs 5,550 cr in Reliance Retail for 1.28% stake

Private equity major KKR to invest Rs 5,550 cr in Reliance Retail for 1.28% stake

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement