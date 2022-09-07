Apple store goes down three hours ahead of iPhone launch

By Vijay Anand

Apple's official website, its online store to be precise, is down with just over three hours to go for the iPhone-maker's biggest event of the year, 'Far Out'.

This nothing to be alarmed about. In fact, this is all too familiar to the tech community, which has over the years come to recognise this as just one more way for Apple — whose marketing prowess is unmatched — to build anticipation for the event, as well as the products it might be launching.

We expect Apple to announce four new iPhones, at least two Watches and perhaps other accessories.

It should be noted that the rest of Apple's website is functional; only the online store is down.

For these few hours, customers in India — and across the globe —will not be able to purchase anything online directly from Apple. The online store page currently sports the all too familiar message with the rainbow coloured Apple logo; "Be right back. We’re making updates to the Apple Store. Check back soon."

As is usual, the store will go live the moment Apple's presentation ends with the updated product lineup and pricing specific to the country you're reading this in.