There's a drum band outside, weairng traditional attire, welcoming all comers with a dash of local music.
Yes, the hottest topic in town — and perhaps around the country — is Apple's new stores. But lest we forget — in less than two months, Apple wil present its keynote at the Worldwide Developers' Conference 2023 in June, where it will list the covers off iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS 14 and more. This will be Apple's first large-scale event this year, which is unusual for the tech giant.
Remember, Apple BKC is not the only flagship store to come up in India. On April 20, Apple will be inaugurating its Delhi Saket store.
The iconic Apple logo has received a makeover for Mumbai — the logo has been inspired by the Maximum City's Kali Peeli taxis.
Apple CEO Tim Cook's visit to India will not just be limited toi the expansion of his his company's retail footprint in India. He is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and MoS MeitY Rajeev Chandrashekhar on a variety of issues, including manufacting Apple products in India.