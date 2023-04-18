Apple Store Opening Mumbai Live: India's flagship store to open its doors soon

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 18, 2023 10:51 AM IST (Updated)
Summary

Apple Mumbai store opening LIVE Updates: Apple's BKC store would be the most sustainable of Apple stores across the world — it boasts of a dedicated solar array as well as zero reliance on fossil fuels for store operations. Apple BKC is operationally carbon neutral as it runs on 100 percent renewable energy, the company said.

Live Updates

There's a drum band outside, weairng traditional attire, welcoming all comers with a dash of local music. 

Apr 18, 2023 10:51 AM
Apple CEO Tim Cook says âexcited to build on long-standing historyâ in India ahead retail store openings
Ahead of the launch of Apple's first two retail stores in India this week, Apple chief executive officer Tim Cook said the company is "excited" to be expanding its 25-year history in the South Asian country.
Apr 18, 2023 10:44 AM
Inside Apple BKC: Here's a sneak peek at India's flagship store
Apple previewed Apple BKC, the first Apple Store in India on April 18. Located in the bustling Bandra Kurla Complex financial, arts, and entertainment district, Apple BKC will serve as a dynamic space where customers can come together, explore Apple products and services, enjoy exceptional service, and learn how to get more out of their devices through free Today at Apple sessions.
Apr 18, 2023 10:43 AM

Yes, the hottest topic in town — and perhaps around the country — is Apple's new stores. But lest we forget — in less than two months, Apple wil present its keynote at the Worldwide Developers' Conference 2023 in June, where it will list the covers off iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS 14 and more. This will be Apple's first large-scale event this year, which is unusual for the tech giant. 

Apr 18, 2023 10:40 AM
Excitement builds as Delhi gears up for its first Apple Store
Apple’s first retail store in Delhi — and second in the country — will open its gates to customers on April 20 at 10 am onwards. The store is likely to be spread over a huge 10,000 sqft in Delhi’s Select Citywalk Mall in Saket.
Apr 18, 2023 10:32 AM

Remember, Apple BKC is not the only flagship store to come up in India. On April 20, Apple will be inaugurating its Delhi Saket store.  

Apr 18, 2023 10:32 AM

The excitement is buildling, the hype machine is on overdrive, and the crowd is gathering. It will soon be 11 am and the crowd will finally be able to enter Apple's first company-run retail store in India.

Apr 18, 2023 10:30 AM

The iconic Apple logo has received a makeover for Mumbai — the logo has been inspired by the Maximum City's Kali Peeli taxis. 

Apr 18, 2023 10:24 AM
As Apple gears up for India offline retail debut, here's the state of smartphones in the country
Latest data by the IDC showed that Samsung has the largest market share across the globe while Apple has the highest premium price point. So while Apple's highly anticipated store launch in India is grabbing all the eyeballs, CNBC-TV18's Mangalam Maloo decodes the global smartphone market.
Apr 18, 2023 10:20 AM

Meet Team CNBC-TV18 that's bringing you all the latest updates from Ground Zero at Apple BKC, which will open its doors to the public at 11 am.

Apr 18, 2023 10:16 AM
Join us as we take a walk in and around Apple's first two flagship stores in India
Tech giant Apple is marking a major expansion of its India footprint with the launch of its first flagship retail store in Mumbai tomorrow. Located in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex, the store is tipped to be the most sustainable of Apple stores worldwide.
Apr 18, 2023 10:14 AM
Apple's shift to India â a strategic move for resilient supply chains
It's a landmark day for Apple tomorrow. Tech giant Apple is marking a major expansion of its India footprint with the launch of its first flagship retail store in India tomorrow. Located in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex, the store is tipped to be the most sustainable of Apple stores worldwide. Apple will open its second store in New Delhi on the 20th of April. The launch of the retail stores comes at a time when Apple is eyeing at expanding its manufacturing capabilities in India and curbing its dependence on China.
Apr 18, 2023 10:09 AM
Apr 18, 2023 10:04 AM

Apple CEO Tim Cook's visit to India will not just be limited toi the expansion of his his company's retail footprint in India. He is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and MoS MeitY Rajeev Chandrashekhar on a variety of issues, including manufacting Apple products in India. 

Apr 18, 2023 10:01 AM
Apr 18, 2023 9:58 AM