Apple Store Opening Mumbai Live: India's flagship store to open its door in an hour

By CNBCTV18.com  Apr 18, 2023 10:09 AM IST (Updated)
Summary

Apple Mumbai store opening LIVE Updates: Apple's BKC store would be the most sustainable of Apple stores across the world — it boasts of a dedicated solar array as well as zero reliance on fossil fuels for store operations. Apple BKC is operationally carbon neutral as it runs on 100 percent renewable energy, the company said.

Live Updates

Apple's shift to India â a strategic move for resilient supply chains
It's a landmark day for Apple tomorrow. Tech giant Apple is marking a major expansion of its India footprint with the launch of its first flagship retail store in India tomorrow. Located in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex, the store is tipped to be the most sustainable of Apple stores worldwide. Apple will open its second store in New Delhi on the 20th of April. The launch of the retail stores comes at a time when Apple is eyeing at expanding its manufacturing capabilities in India and curbing its dependence on China.
Apr 18, 2023 10:09 AM
Apr 18, 2023 10:04 AM

Apple CEO Tim Cook's visit to India will not just be limited toi the expansion of his his company's retaul footprint in India. He is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and MoS MeitY Rajeev Chandrashekhar on a variety of issues, including manufacting Apple products in India. 

Apr 18, 2023 10:01 AM
Apr 18, 2023 9:58 AM
Apr 18, 2023 9:53 AM
As Apple gears up for India offline retail debut, here's the state of smartphones in the country
Latest data by the IDC showed that Samsung has the largest market share across the globe while Apple has the highest premium price point. So while Apple's highly anticipated store launch in India is grabbing all the eyeballs, CNBC-TV18's Mangalam Maloo decodes the global smartphone market.
Apr 18, 2023 9:48 AM

Apple store launch in Mumbai: A look inside the BKC store

Apr 18, 2023 9:46 AM

Apple BKC store is company's first fully self-operated store in India

The Apple BKC store is the company's first fully self-operated store in India. So far, Apple has sold its products in India via resellers, its own online store or via e-commerce websites.

Apr 18, 2023 9:41 AM

Apple BKC store spread across over 20,000 square feet

Apple's BKC, Mumbai store is spread across over 20,000 square feet. Reports suggest that the company is paying Rs 42 lakh per month plus 2 percent of their monthly sales as rent — which escalates by 15 percent every three years and 0.5 percent increase of their monthly sales share as well.

Apr 18, 2023 9:38 AM

Apple store launch in Mumbai: A look inside

The store has a glass facade extending to nicely-done wooden ceiling. On entering, all the Apple iPhone products are lined up on a table. 

Apr 18, 2023 9:28 AM

Apple store launch in Mumbai: Most sustainable Apple store worldwide

Apple's BKC store is tipped to be the most sustainable of Apple stores worldwide — it boasts of a dedicated solar array and zero reliance on fossil fuels for store operations; Apple BKC is operationally carbon neutral, running on 100 percent renewable energy, the company said.

Apr 18, 2023 9:11 AM

Good morning! Welcome to our LIVE blog on the Apple store launch in Mumbai today. This will be the tech giant's flagship store in the country. Apple CEO Tim Cook is also scheduled to be present at the launch. Catch LIVE updates on all the action here! 

Apr 18, 2023 9:09 AM
X