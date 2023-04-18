Apple CEO Tim Cook's visit to India will not just be limited toi the expansion of his his company's retaul footprint in India. He is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and MoS MeitY Rajeev Chandrashekhar on a variety of issues, including manufacting Apple products in India.
Apple store launch in Mumbai: A look inside the BKC store
Apple BKC store is company's first fully self-operated store in India
The Apple BKC store is the company's first fully self-operated store in India. So far, Apple has sold its products in India via resellers, its own online store or via e-commerce websites.
Apple BKC store spread across over 20,000 square feet
Apple's BKC, Mumbai store is spread across over 20,000 square feet. Reports suggest that the company is paying Rs 42 lakh per month plus 2 percent of their monthly sales as rent — which escalates by 15 percent every three years and 0.5 percent increase of their monthly sales share as well.
Apple store launch in Mumbai: A look inside
The store has a glass facade extending to nicely-done wooden ceiling. On entering, all the Apple iPhone products are lined up on a table.
Apple store launch in Mumbai: Most sustainable Apple store worldwide
Apple's BKC store is tipped to be the most sustainable of Apple stores worldwide — it boasts of a dedicated solar array and zero reliance on fossil fuels for store operations; Apple BKC is operationally carbon neutral, running on 100 percent renewable energy, the company said.
