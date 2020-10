Apple Inc. has stopped selling rivals' headphones and wireless speakers ahead of its own new audio products launch, as per a report by Bloomberg. Apple is gearing up for the launch of its audio products later this year. Bloomberg reported that employees at Apple's physical retail locations were also instructed to remove the now competitors' products for sale.

Apple has sold products from Bose, Logitech, Sonos, among others, on its online and offline stores for quite some time now. Last month, all these products were cleared from their shelves. Following the news, the shares of Sonos dropped as much as seven percent.

The news comes as Apple is expanding its audio strategy to launch Apple-branded over-ear headphones. The launch might take as early as this year.

Apple followed the same strategy when it launched the Apple watch in 2014 — it stopped selling Fitbit Inc. wearables.

According to Bloomberg, the company is also working on a smaller version of its HomePod smart speaker.

Apple said it keeps changing the products on its shelves as per the up-gradation of technology and consumer needs.

Bose confirmed that Apple no longer sells its accessories. As of Monday, the only headphones offered by Apple are AirPods and Airpods Pro, reported Bloomberg, in addition to its products from its Beats subsidiary. The company continues to sell products that do not compete with Apple's offerings.