Apple stock climbs to record high as tech giant prepares a vision beyond the smartphone

Apple's stock rose to a record high of $184.27 on Monday as the iPhone-maker prepares to launch its new Mixed Reality (MR) headset, expected to be called Reality Pro, at the annual Worldwide Developers' Conference in Cupertino, California.

The device, developed over seven years, offers a glimpse into Apple's vision for a post-smartphone future. The headset, according to The Financial Times, is expected combine elements of both Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR). It resembles a sleek pair of ski goggles and immerses users in virtual worlds while overlaying digital images onto the real world.

Similar to last year's event, the unveiling will be in a pre-recorded format, reflecting Apple CEO Tim Cook's more cautious approach compared to the late Steve Jobs' showmanship. This format, pioneered due to the COVID-19 pandemic, allows Apple to create cinematic presentations with more content than a live event while eliminating the risk of technical glitches during demos. The keynote address will be available to the public on YouTube.

Industry insiders predict the Apple mixed-reality headset to cost around $3,000, making it significantly more expensive than competing VR headsets like Meta Quest 2 and Quest Pro. Although it may not be available for purchase until after fiscal 2023, analysts anticipate strong sales in the following year, boosting Apple's revenues by an estimated 7% to $411 billion.

Initially, Apple had envisioned lightweight AR glasses instead of a fully immersive headset. However, experts in the field suggest that such technology is still several years away from being realized. Advancements in optics, power management, thermal management, and computing power need to converge and be miniaturized to achieve a compact and user-friendly smart glasses experience.

The Apple headset is expected to target enterprise clients, gamers, and software developers initially, with subsequent generations catering to mainstream consumers. Despite its high price point, it may find value in sectors such as healthcare, the public sector, and industrial settings, replacing costly flight simulators and surgical tools.

While the headset launch may not be the groundbreaking "iPhone moment" for mixed reality, it will serve as an enabling technology for developers, allowing them to create apps for future AR glasses. The successful unveiling could propel Apple's share price to a record high, building upon the company's already impressive performance this year.