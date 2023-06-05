Apple stock climbs to record high as tech giant prepares a vision beyond the smartphone

Apple stock rose to a record high of $184.27 just ahead of the launch its mixed reality headset, combining VR and AR, at the Worldwide Developers' Conference. The headset is expected to cost $3,000 and target enterprise clients, gamers, and developers. The device reflects Apple's vision for a post-smartphone future, but lightweight AR glasses are still years away.

Apple's stock rose to a record high of $184.27 on Monday as the iPhone-maker prepares to launch its new Mixed Reality (MR) headset, expected to be called Reality Pro, at the annual Worldwide Developers' Conference in Cupertino, California.

The device, developed over seven years, offers a glimpse into Apple's vision for a post-smartphone future. The headset, according to The Financial Times, is expected combine elements of both Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR). It resembles a sleek pair of ski goggles and immerses users in virtual worlds while overlaying digital images onto the real world.

Similar to last year's event, the unveiling will be in a pre-recorded format, reflecting Apple CEO Tim Cook's more cautious approach compared to the late Steve Jobs' showmanship. This format, pioneered due to the COVID-19 pandemic, allows Apple to create cinematic presentations with more content than a live event while eliminating the risk of technical glitches during demos. The keynote address will be available to the public on YouTube.