Apple starts manufacturing iPhone 14 in India for global markets

By Pihu Yadav

Mini The iPhone 14 will be shipped from Foxconn's Sriperumbudur facility on the outskirts of Chennai. Foxconn is the world's largest contract electronics manufacturer and major iPhone assembler.

Apple's newest phone iPhone 14 will be made in India as the global tech titan bets big on the manufacturing prowess of the world's second-biggest smartphone market after China. Cupertino, California-headquartered Apple started manufacturing iPhones in India in 2017 with iPhone SE. Today, Apple manufactures some of its most advanced iPhones in the country including the iPhone SE, iPhone 12, iPhone 13 and, now, iPhone 14.

According to PTI sources, the Made-in-India iPhone 14 will begin to reach local customers in the next few days. Phones manufactured in India will be both for the Indian market and exports.

A recent JP Morgan report also stated that 25 percent of all Apple products, including Mac, iPad, Apple Watch and AirPods, could be manufactured outside China by 2025 from five percent currently.

While people within Apple and Foxconn anticipated a simultaneous production in India this year, Bloomberg suggests that it was never the plan. One of the key challenges the company faces in Indian production is secrecy. Bloomberg said, “Apple goes to extreme lengths to keep new product details confidential, and imposing the same rigorous controls in a second country would prove difficult.”

Apple Inc unveiled its latest iPhone series — the iPhone 14 models — with an improved camera, robust sensors and satellite messaging feature to send SOS texts in emergencies during its “Far Out” event on September 7. The new lineup has four models: iPhone 14, Plus, Pro and ProMax.

(With inputs from PTI)