Apple slashes iPhone 13 price to Rs 55,900 ahead of Diwali; details here

Apple’s latest smartphone, the iPhone 13, has been put on sale with a heavy discount ahead of Diwali. The smartphone was released in September and is now being offered at the promotional price of Rs 55,900 for the base variant on the Apple official reseller store. The phone was released in four versions, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

iPhone 13 comes with Apple’s A15 Bionic chipset with a 2532 x 1170 resolution 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display. The device is stated to be Apple’s fastest smartphone and comes with a dual rear camera set up with a 12MP primary sensor and a front imager with 12 MP.

The phone has been priced at Rs 79,900, though Apple has unveiled several deals for customers during the Diwali festive sale. The website is offering exchange discounts of up to Rs 46,120, with the highest exchange being paid out for iPhone 12 Pro Max. Android-based smartphones can be exchanged as well.

On top of the exchange discount, the website is also offering a cashback of Rs 6,000 for HDFC Bank customers. In total, the discount comes to Rs 52,120 for customers who are HDFC Bank customers and are exchanging an iPhone 12 Pro Max. With the total discount, an iPhone 13 can be bought for just Rs 27, 780.

The most expensive iPhone in the 13 series line-up, iPhone 13 Pro Max with 1TB internal storage is priced at Rs 1,79,900 but with the offers it can be available at Rs 1,27,780. The extent of the deals can be seen on the official website