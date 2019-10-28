Apple shares new ad that highlights iPhone privacy

Apple has shared a new 'Privacy on iPhone' advertisement on its YouTube channel, highlighting the company's support to customer privacy.

"Right now there is more private information on your phone than in your home. "Think about that. So many details about your life right in your pocket. This makes privacy more important now than ever," the company said in a statement.

The ad runs through various stored information about a user, from a location to text messages to heart rate data and ends by zooming into an apartment on a user with an iPhone 11 Pro. The video ends with the tagline "Privacy That's iPhone".

Apple said these data solely belong to the customer.

For the ad's description on YouTube, Apple said: "We believe your privacy should never be something you have to question. It should be simple, straightforward, and understood."