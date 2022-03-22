Apple services resume after widespread outage

Apple has resumed services after a widespread network outage on Monday where services such as Apple Music, iCloud, iMessage, and the App Store went offline for some users. The issue began around 10 pm IST. Apple confirmed it on its app status website and that it is being resolved.

Several Apple apps were knocked out including App Store, Apple Arcade, Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, iCloud (Account & Sign In, Calendar, Drive, Keychain, Mail and Web Apps), iOS Device Activation, Find My, Maps (Display, Navigation, Search and Traffic), AppleCare on Device, iTunes Store, Fitness Plus, Podcasts, and Radio.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple’s retail internal systems were also down which limited the remote work and the staff were unable to perform retail operations like product pick-ups and repairs. Apple said it was investigating the issue and services may be slow or unavailable on its app status website at the time of the outage.

As per a Bloomberg report, Apple told its staff that the outage was caused by a domain name system or DNS error. These failures occur when the server fails to connect to an internet protocol address and are often caused by human error. Currently, all Apple services have resumed as usual.