0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard

Apple services including App Store resume after outage for second straight day

Profile image
By Reuters  IST (Updated)
Mini

Tuesday's outage also affected Mac App Store, users of Apple Card, Apple Books, iCloud Web Apps and Weather. The outage on Monday affected 11 of Apple's services, including Arcade and Maps.

Apple services including App Store resume after outage for second straight day
Apple Inc's Apple Music, mobile App Store and Podcasts resumed services on Tuesday, after facing outages for a second consecutive day, according to the company's system status page.
Tuesday's outage also affected Mac App Store, users of Apple Card, Apple Books, iCloud Web Apps and Weather. The outage on Monday affected 11 of Apple's services, including Arcade and Maps.
It was not immediately clear what caused the outages on both days, but Bloomberg News reported on Monday that Apple told staff that the outage stemmed from domain name system, or DNS - an address book of the internet which enables computers to match website addresses with the correct server.
Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday's outage.
First Published:  IST
Tags
Previous Article

'Message reactions' feature goes live for WhatsApp beta users: Report

Next Article

Industrial AI startup Detect Technologies signs global pact with Shell

next story

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More