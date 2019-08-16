Business
Apple says responsible for 24 lakh jobs in the US
Updated : August 16, 2019 02:10 PM IST
The Cupertino-headquartered company is on pace to directly contribute $350 billion to the US economy by 2023, announced in January 2018, Apple said in a statement late Thursday.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more