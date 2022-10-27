    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Apple says issues with iMessage, FaceTime resolved
    Users had earlier complained of not being able to send and receive text messages on iMessage and some reported problems with placing FaceTime calls. More than 2,000 users reported issues with sending messages on the app, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.

    Apple Inc said on Tuesday issues that had caused a brief outage in its iMessage service and video calling app FaceTime were resolved.

    Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage may be affecting a larger number of users.
    Earlier on Tuesday, Meta Platforms Inc's WhatsApp faced a global outage, which was later resolved.
    #imessagedown was trending on Twitter with over 30,000 tweets and several users posting memes about the outage.
    Also Read:Apple's biggest iPhone manufacturer grapples with COVID flare-up in Chinese campus
    (Edited by : Sangam Singh)
