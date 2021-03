Tech giant Apple has confirmed that it will start manufacturing the iPhone 12 in India. The Cupertino-headquartered company had started assembling iPhones in India in 2017 with manufacturing partners Wistron and Foxconn, where iPhone 11, iPhone SE and iPhone XR are manufactured.

The Pro variants of the device will be imported from China and will be assembled in India. Experts suggest that this move will be beneficial for both Apple and the Indian government.

According to a report in Business Standard, the Wistron facility near Bengaluru will be the first to manufacture the iPhone 12 smartphone. According to Livemint, the company said, "Apple is dedicated to making the best products and services in the world to delight our customers. iPhone 12 features a sleek flat-edge design and brings impressive new capabilities, including advanced computational photography, an expansive edge-to-edge Super Retina XDR display with OLED for a brighter, more immersive viewing experience, a new Ceramic Shield front cover, providing the biggest jump in durability ever on iPhone, and is powered by A14 Bionic, the fastest chip in a smartphone. We are proud to be starting production of iPhone 12 in India for our local customers."

Apple manufacturing in India could contribute hugely to the country's electronics exports base, experts said. In 2020, the company had almost doubled its market share in India. According to analysts, in the December 2020 quarter, Apple’s market share in India stood at almost 4 percent of the overall market. In December 2019, Apple’s Market share in India was around 2 percent.

More 50 percent of Apple's India sales were driven by older models of the iPhone in the December quarter, wherein the iPhone SE (2020) accounted for 30 percent of sales. On the other hand, iPhone XR accounted for 14 percent and iPhone 11 accounted for 27 percent. The iPhone 12 accounted for the rest.