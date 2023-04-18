Apple launches its savings account, to provide 4.15% interest rate

The feature will be present inside the Apple Wallet app on iPhones.
After foraying into the Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) space, Apple launched its Apple Card Savings Account, with an annual interest rate of 4.15 percent.
While it will require no minimum deposit or balance, users must have an Apple card to open the account. An accunt can be setup from the Wallet app on their iPhones.
All daily cash rewards earned through the Apple Card will be directly deposited to the savings account. Daily Cash is Apple's reward program which offers a 3 percent cashback on purchases from the Apple Card. Users can also add funds from their other bank accounts.
Goldman Sachs is Apple's partner for the savings account launch.
While Apple's interest rate of 4.15 percent is significantly higher than the national average of 0.35 percent, it is lower compared to that offered by large credit unions, online and other brick-and-mortar banks. CIT Bank has a 4.75 percent rate on a minimum balance of $5,000, Marcus by Goldman Sachs has a 3.9 percent rate, while Vio Bank offers a 4.77 percent rate.
Apple Card savings users can manage their accounts through a dashboard that will appear in the Wallet app, where they can track their interest and their account balance or withdraw funds.
Apple had launched "Apple Pay Later" the BNPL facility just three weeks earlier, which allowed users to split purchases into four payments with zero interest and no fees.
CEO Tim Cook is currently in India to launch the first official Apple-owned stores in Mumbai and New Delhi highlights the company's expanding ambitions in the country.
Apple opened its first store in Mumbai on Monday, but it was only for a private event where bloggers and tech analysts could review the store's design and layout. The store will be open to the public starting Tuesday.
(With inputs from agencies.)
