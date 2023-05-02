Apple's savings account draws nearly $1 billion in deposits in just 4 days

Last month, the tech giant launched a new high-yield savings account for Apple Card users with a 4.15 percent annual return.

In the midst of a string of US bank collapses, including the most recent, First Republic Bank, the media reported that deposits into Apple's new high-yield savings account have reached as much as $990 million in just four days of its introduction.

According to Forbes, the Apple savings account, which offers an annual return of 4.15 percent, attracted contributions totalling about $400 million on the day it was launched.

"By the end of launch week, roughly 240,000 accounts had been opened," the report cited sources.