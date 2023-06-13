Apple Sale Days on Amazon from June 11 to June 17: Check out the top offers

Amazon is offering huge discounts on the entire Apple 14 series during the Apple Sale Days.

The most awaited Apple Sale Days are back on Amazon with great discounts and offers on the latest iPhone line-up. The Apple Sale Days is live from June 11 to June 17 and buyers will get an exciting opportunity to own an iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max at hugely discounted prices.

Customers can choose from a variety of payment options and avail of exciting cashback offers, instant discounts, and free shipping for select orders. There are also exclusive bank offers and no-cost EMI options.

Here’s a look at the top Apple Sale Days offers on the iPhone 14 series.

Apple iPhone 14

The Apple iPhone14, 128 GB, variant which was launched at a price of Rs 79,999 is now available for Rs 67,999 after a 15 percent discount. The 256GB version is offered at a 13 percent discount for Rs 77,999. The iPhone 14 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR screen, and it is powered by an A15 Bionic chip.

Apple iPhone 14 Plus

The bigger version of the iPhone 14 with a 6.7 inch – Super Retina XDR screen – is now priced at Rs 76,999 (128GB version) during the sale. The 256GB variant is now available for Rs 86,999 after a 13 percent discount from the original price of Rs 99,900.

iPhone 14 Pro

During the Apple Sale Days, you can get an 8 percent discount on the iPhone 14 Pro. This means the 128GB version of the phone will cost you Rs 1,19,999 for the 128GB version while the 256GB one starts at Rs 1,39,900.

The iPhone 14 Pro features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR 120Hz display, the A16 Bionic chip, Apple’s innovative Dynamic Island, and 48MP primary + 12MP ultrawide and 12MP telephoto camera.

ALSO READ | Apple to fix iPhone 14 and Pro Max camera shaking issues by next week: Reports

iPhone 14 Pro Max

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max is available for as low as Rs 1,27,999 (128 GB) version on Amazon during the sale. The 14 Pro Max is the bigger version of the 14 Pro with a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate.

The 256GB variant of the iPhone 14 Pro Max is available for Rs 1,43,990 (select colours) during the Amazon Apple Days sale.