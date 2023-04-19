Apple Saket Preview: Delhi gears up for its first, and India's second, flagship store

Apple Saket will officially open its doors to customers at 10 am on Thursday, April 20, two days after the country's first Apple flagship store opened at BKC in Mumbai.

Cupertino, California, tech giant on Wednesday previewed its second company-run store in India, at a mall in Saket, Delhi, to media, influencers and select other guests at a private event on Wednesday. This comes a day after CEO Tim Cook inaugurated the country's first Apple Store in Mumbai on Tuesday. Apple Saket will officially open its doors to customers at 10 am on Thursday, April 20.

Just llke its BKC Mumbai counterpart, the Saket store is 100 percent sustainable, the company said in a press release. According to the tech giant, "Apple Saket and Apple’s operations in India run on 100 percent renewable energy and are carbon neutral".

“We’re thrilled to bring the best of Apple to our customers in Delhi with the opening of our second store in India, Apple Saket,” said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail. “Our incredible team members look forward to connecting with the local community and helping them find new ways to pursue their passions and unleash their creativity through our amazing products and services.”

The Store Design

Apple Saket sports a uniquely designed curved storefront with white oak tables displaying products and accessories, as well as a feature wall manufactured in India. The store also features a dedicated Apple Pickup station, where customers who placed their orders online can collect their devices in-store at a convenient time.

According to Apple, the store has more than 70 trained retail employees who come from a combined 18 states in India and collectively speak more than 15 languages.

Just like at Apple BKC, the Saket retail store too will have a Genius Bar.

"For hands-on technical and hardware support, customers can make a reservation at the Genius Bar at Apple Saket for help from an Expert. Genius Bar appointments can help with everything from setting up a device, recovering an Apple ID, selecting an AppleCare plan, or modifying subscriptions," Apple said in the release.

Apple Saket too will host 'Today at Apple' sessions, which Apple says "will help customers unleash their creativity and get the most out of their devices". These sessions, Apple said, will be led by Apple Creatives, "who are themselves talented artists and creators" — the sessions range from basics and how-to lessons to using professional-grade programs.

"A Apple Saket, 'Today at Apple' programming will take place in a roundtable setting for "a more personalised customer experience". According to Apple, for photographers, musicians, artists, or even first-time customers, Apple Saket offers sessions covering:

Skills: Getting Started with iPhone; personalizing Your Apple Watch

Tips: Edit Your Photos on iPhone; capture ideas on iPad

Art Lab for Kids: Make Your Own Emoji

Those interested can register here

Customers and Apple fans can download exclusive Apple Saket wallpapers, listen to a specially curated Apple Music playlist, and sign up for upcoming Today at Apple sessions.