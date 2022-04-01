Apple rolls out this big change to enhance user experience of reader apps

In a first, Apple Inc has allowed developers of reader apps to link out to their sites for things like account management or creation. The step is aimed at enhancing the user experience on applications that are primarily meant to provide access to digital content, like Netflix, Kindle, or Spotify.

The facility to let developers link out to their own sites from within their apps was rolled out by Apple on Wednesday. Prior to this, Apple users who used any reader app without having an account on the platform were not given the link to sign up for that particular app.

For instance, if you are an iPhone user and you don’t have a Netflix account but you have downloaded the app, Apple didn't allow Netflix to give you a link to sign up or tell you where you could go to create an account. This was done to ensure that developers of reader apps use Apple's in-app payment system and give up 30 percent of their revenue. However, this Apple policy caused inconvenience to customers while using reader apps. Therefore, developers have now been allowed to make a button that takes an Apple user to their website.

However, developers still can't add a sign-up link to their app’s home screen. As per Apple's developers' support page, they will have to request an "entitlement" before being allowed to add an external link. The Tim Cook-led company has also mandated developers of such apps to insert a page informing users that any purchases made won’t be done through Apple. Further, the developers would also have to provide users with a link to an Apple page that explains the "risks associated with giving your information to a third-party developer".

Here’s a rundown of conditions Apple has put before the developers of the reader apps:

The link must open in a browser, not an in-app web view.

No additional data or parameters can be passed to the website.

Your app can’t contain text explaining how much things on your website will cost (for example, Netflix can’t say “tap this button to sign up for Netflix, starting at $9.99 a month”).

The announcement regarding the change in Apple policy was made in September 2021.