Apple rolls out self-service repair program to let customers fix their iPhones, MacBooks

Tech giant Apple Inc has announced a 'Self Service Repair (SSR)' program that will allow consumers to repair their iPhones, MacBooks on their own. The facility will initially be available for iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 users. Later, MacBooks featuring M1 chips will also be included under the SSR program.

At the launch of this program on Wednesday, Apple said that it will first be rolled out in the United States and gradually be expanded to other countries in 2022.

As part of the SSR program, the customers will be given access to Apple Self Service Repair Online Store so they can complete the repair of their device. This store would provide customers repair manuals and parts. However, the customers have been advised to first read the manual before repairing any of the eligible products.

A customer will have the option to place an order for Apple's parts and tools using the Apple Self Service Repair Online Store. Those who return their used parts -- following the repair -- for recycling will receive credit towards their next purchase.

According to the company, the Apple Self Service Repair Online Store will offer more than 200 individual parts and tools to customers to help them complete the most common repairs -- like the smartphone's display, battery, and camera -- on iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models. Additional support for more repairs would be extended over the course of time.

It is likely that individuals and technicians with the knowledge and experience of repairing electronic devices will avail of the SSR program. This would bring down the repair cost of Apple devices by cutting down on the labour costs and other taxes involved.

However, the customers who are not well aware of the technical aspect of electronic devices have been urged to visit professional repair providers.