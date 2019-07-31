#VGSiddhartha#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
Earnings

Apple returned to growth in India, we are very happy with that, says CEO Tim Cook

Updated : July 31, 2019 04:34 PM IST

Apple CFO Luca Maestri said that the Cupertino, California-based company registered double digit growth in the Indian market.
Across the board, Cook reported encouraging numbers for Apple, including an over 50 percent growth for its wearables business.
