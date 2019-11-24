Technology
Apple renews 'Servant' before it premieres
Updated : November 24, 2019 05:25 PM IST
Apple ordered two seasons of 'The Morning Show' right from the start, so its future won't be up in the air for a while yet.
The psychological thriller is the fifth of Apple TV+'s original shows to receive a second-season pickup. 'Dickinson', 'For All Mankind' and 'See' also got early renewals.
