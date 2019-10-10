#MonetaryPolicy#CorporateTaxCut#AutoWoes
Apple removes police-tracking app used in Hong Kong protests from App Store

Updated : October 10, 2019 09:26 AM IST

Apple Inc on Wednesday removed an app that protestors in Hong Kong have used to track police movements, saying the app violated its rules because it was used to ambush police and by criminals who used it to victimize residents in areas with no law enforcement.
Apple rejected the crowdsourcing app, HKmap.live, earlier this month but then reversed course last week, allowing the app to appear on its App Store.
The approval drew a sharply worded commentary from the Chinese Communist Party's official newspaper, the People's Daily, on Tuesday with Apple criticized for allowing a "poisonous" app.
