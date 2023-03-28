Apple releases iOS 16.4 for everyone — Here is what is new

Apple has started rolling out iOS 16.4 and iPad OS 16.4 to all iPhone and iPad users respectively. New emoji, Voice Isolation for calls and detection of duplicate photos in iCloud Shared Photo Library are some of the new features included in the latest iOS update.

Apple has started rolling out iOS 16.4 and iPad OS 16.4 to all iPhone and iPad users respectively. New emoji, Voice Isolation for calls and detection of duplicate photos in iCloud Shared Photo Library are some of the new features included in the latest iOS update.

Here is the complete list of features that come with iOS 16.4:

21 new emoji including animals, hand gestures and objects are now available in emoji keyboard

Notifications for web apps added to the Home Screen

Voice Isolation for mobile calls priorities your voice and blocks out ambient noise around you

Duplicates album in Photos expands support to detect duplicate photos and videos in an iCloud Shared Photo Library

VoiceOver support for maps in the Weather app

Accessibility setting to automatically dim video when flashes of light or strobe effects are detected

Visual Look Up is now available in South Africa

Fixes an issue where Ask to Buy requests from children may fail to appear on the parent's device

Addresses issues where Matter-compatible thermostats could become unresponsive when paired to Apple Home

Crash Detection optimisations on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models

Apple also mentioned that some features may not be available in all regions or on all Apple devices.

According to 9To5Mac, there are also some features that are not mentioned in the official release note but can be found in the update. “This includes 5G Standalone support, 5G in additional countries, and the reintroduction of Apple’s new HomeKit architecture. The update also changes how Apple releases iOS betas,” it said.

Meanwhile, Apple is also very likely getting ready to announce the WWDC 2023 in June. Last year, the annual Apple event was announced in early April and prior to that, it was mostly announced in March. So, it is safe to say that an announcement could be just around the corner.

At WWDC 2023, Apple will officially unveil iOS 17 along with the newest versions of its other operating systems as well — watchOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, etc — to help all their devices run in sync.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman — arguably the most reliable source for Apple-related news — said earlier that the iOS 17 will most likely be just a “tuneup release”, focusing on bug fixes and finetuning the performance. This was to focus more on their upcoming mixedd-reality headset, which according to Gurman was shown to the 100 highest-ranking Apple executives in what the insiders call “Fight Club demos”. He also thinks could be announced at the WWDC this year.

But now it seems like the latest version of iOS, codenamed “Dawn”, could also have some “nice to have” user-requested features like better CarPlay to control more car functionalities, but this is just speculation and Apple users will still have to wait for the official word from the tech giant.

Also Read: iPhone 15 Pro could feature the thinnest bezels on a smartphone