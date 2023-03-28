Apple releases iOS 16.4 for everyone — Here is what is new

Apple has started rolling out iOS 16.4 and iPad OS 16.4 to all iPhone and iPad users respectively. New emoji, Voice Isolation for calls and detection of duplicate photos in iCloud Shared Photo Library are some of the new features included in the latest iOS update.
Here is the complete list of features that come with iOS 16.4:
Apple also mentioned that some features may not be available in all regions or on all Apple devices.
According to 9To5Mac, there are also some features that are not mentioned in the official release note but can be found in the update. “This includes 5G Standalone support, 5G in additional countries, and the reintroduction of Apple’s new HomeKit architecture. The update also changes how Apple releases iOS betas,” it said.
Meanwhile, Apple is also very likely getting ready to announce the WWDC 2023 in June. Last year, the annual Apple event was announced in early April and prior to that, it was mostly announced in March. So, it is safe to say that an announcement could be just around the corner.
At WWDC 2023, Apple will also announce the iOS 17 along with the newest versions of its other operating systems as well, to help all their devices run in sync.
Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman — and Apple community’s most reliable source — said earlier that the iOS 17 will most likely be just a “tuneup release”, focusing on bug fixes and finetuning the performance. This was to focus more on their upcoming AR/VR headset, which according to Gurman was shown to the 100 highest-ranking Apple executives in what the insiders call “Fight Club demos”. He also thinks could be announced at the WWDC this year.
But now it seems like the latest version of iOS, codenamed “Dawn”, could also have some “nice to have” user-requested features like better CarPlay to control more car functionalities, but these are just speculations and Apple fans will still have to wait for the official word from the tech giant.
