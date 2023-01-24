Apple releases iOS 16.3 with support for Apple ID security keys and more

Apple iOS 16 first came out in September last year and iOS 16.3 comes over a month after the launch of iOS 16.2, an update that featured the Freeform app, Apple Music Sing, Advanced Data Protection and more.
Apple has released iOS 16.3, the third major update to its latest operating software iOS 16, which features security keys for Apple ID, new HomePod support, bug fixes, and much more.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Hit by layoffs? Hiring experts and counsellors share ways to manage anxiety, debt and job applications
Jan 24, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
The Economic Enigma — Why India is definitely better placed than US and Europe
Jan 24, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read
‘Wasted a full year’ — Wipro leaves 452 freshers high and dry, and angry
Jan 23, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Google layoffs: Heartbreaking stories of a mother-to-be and people who were with the company for decades
Jan 23, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
On compatible iPhones and iPads, iOS 16.3 can be downloaded over-the-air by navigating to Settings > General > Software Update
.
However, due to high demand, it can take a few minutes for the updates to reach every user.
The new update introduces security keys for Apple ID which will allow users for physical two-factor authentication instead of the digital two-factor authentication used for Apple ID logins.
Moreover, the update features a new Unity wallpaper, along with support for the second-generation HomePod, which was announced on January 18. it is available to order and will start shipping from February 3.
With the iOS 16.3 update, the tech giant has also fixed bugs that caused horizontal lines to temporarily appear on the iPhone 14 Pro Max and a bug that resulted in the Home Lock Screen widget not accurately displaying the Home application status.
Apple's full release notes for the update are below:
This update includes the following enhancements and bug fixes:
The first iOS 16 OS came out in September last year and iOS 16.3 comes over a month after the launch of iOS 16.2, an update that featured the Freeform app, Apple Music Sing, Advanced Data Protection and more.
(With IANS inputs)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!