technology News

Apple releases iOS 16.3 with support for Apple ID security keys and more

Apple releases iOS 16.3 with support for Apple ID security keys and more

Apple releases iOS 16.3 with support for Apple ID security keys and more
By Pihu Yadav  Jan 24, 2023 12:23:22 PM IST (Published)

Apple iOS 16 first came out in September last year and iOS 16.3 comes over a month after the launch of iOS 16.2, an update that featured the Freeform app, Apple Music Sing, Advanced Data Protection and more.

Apple has released iOS 16.3, the third major update to its latest operating software iOS 16, which features security keys for Apple ID, new HomePod support, bug fixes, and much more. 

On compatible iPhones and iPads, iOS 16.3 can be downloaded over-the-air by navigating to Settings > General > Software Update
However, due to high demand, it can take a few minutes for the updates to reach every user.
The new update introduces security keys for Apple ID which will allow users for physical two-factor authentication instead of the digital two-factor authentication used for Apple ID logins.
Moreover, the update features a new Unity wallpaper, along with support for the second-generation HomePod, which was announced on January 18. it is available to order and will start shipping from February 3.
Also Read: Apple targets raising India production share to up to 25%: Piyush Goyal
With the iOS 16.3 update, the tech giant has also fixed bugs that caused horizontal lines to temporarily appear on the iPhone 14 Pro Max and a bug that resulted in the Home Lock Screen widget not accurately displaying the Home application status.
Apple's full release notes for the update are below:
This update includes the following enhancements and bug fixes:
    • New Unity wallpaper honors Black history and culture in celebration of Black History Month
    • Security Keys for Apple ID allow users to strengthen the security of their account by requiring a physical security key as part of the two-factor authentication sign-in process on new devices
    • Support for HomePod (2nd generation)
    • Emergency SOS calls now require holding the side button with the up or down volume button and then releasing in order to prevent inadvertent emergency calls
    • Fixes an issue in Freeform where some drawing strokes created with Apple Pencil or your finger may not appear on shared boards
    • Addresses an issue where the wallpaper may appear black on the Lock Screen
    • Fixes an issue where horizontal lines may temporarily appear while waking up iPhone 14 Pro Max
    • Fixes an issue where the Home Lock Screen widget does not accurately display the Home app status
    • Addresses an issue where Siri may not respond properly to music requests
    • Resolves issues where Siri requests in CarPlay may not be understood correctly
      • The first iOS 16 OS came out in September last year and iOS 16.3 comes over a month after the launch of iOS 16.2, an update that featured the Freeform app, Apple Music Sing, Advanced Data Protection and more.
      (With IANS inputs)
      Also Read: Apple exports smartphones worth $1 billion in a month from India: Report
      X