Apple has reportedly released the first beta versions of iOS 16.6 and iPadOS 16.6 for developers following the public release of iOS 16.5 and iPadOS 16.5 last week.

According to AppleInsider, developers enrolled in the beta programme can visit the Apple Developer Centre or update their devices running the beta versions to get the most recent builds.

Although the exact features and changes in the betas are still unknown, more information will be revealed as developers interact with the operating systems. One of the most essential features in this update seems to be the iMessage Contact Key Verification.

“The Contact Key Verification feature allows users to verify they are messaging only with the intended recipient, without interference from outside forces. For added security, users can verify with each other by comparing a Contact Verification Code in person, over FaceTime, or via other secured communications,” according to AppleInsider.

The feature targets users who face what Apple refers to as "extraordinary digital threats" and functions as an addition to the end-to-end encryption already present in iMessage. This refers to the possibility of attempts to circumvent Apple's security and listen in on messaging chats against journalists, human rights advocates, and government officials.

Developers with a device enrolled in the beta programme can download the latest beta version by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

Moreover, iOS 16.6 is expected to mark one of the final updates to the aCEiOS 16aCE operating system as Apple shifts its focus to iOS 17 and announces the OS update during this year's WWDC on June 5.

In the iOS 16.5 software update, the company introduced a new feature — 'sports tab' in its News app.

The new tab is a hub for scores, match schedules, and articles on users' favourite sports teams.

Apple also introduced a new pride celebration wallpaper for the Lock Screen, bug fixes for Podcasts in CarPlay, unresponsive Spotlight, and screen time syncing.

