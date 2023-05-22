Apple releases first beta of iOS 16.6 and iPadOS 16.6 to developers

The Contact Key Verification feature allows users to verify they are messaging only with the intended recipient, without interference from outside forces.

Apple has reportedly released the first beta versions of iOS 16.6 and iPadOS 16.6 for developers following the public release of iOS 16.5 and iPadOS 16.5 last week.

According to AppleInsider, developers enrolled in the beta programme can visit the Apple Developer Centre or update their devices running the beta versions to get the most recent builds.

Although the exact features and changes in the betas are still unknown, more information will be revealed as developers interact with the operating systems. One of the most essential features in this update seems to be the iMessage Contact Key Verification.