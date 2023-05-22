English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

hometechnology NewsApple releases first beta of iOS 16.6 and iPadOS 16.6 to developers

Apple releases first beta of iOS 16.6 and iPadOS 16.6 to developers

Apple releases first beta of iOS 16.6 and iPadOS 16.6 to developers
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Pihu Yadav  May 22, 2023 11:35:21 AM IST (Published)

The Contact Key Verification feature allows users to verify they are messaging only with the intended recipient, without interference from outside forces.

Apple has reportedly released the first beta versions of iOS 16.6 and iPadOS 16.6 for developers following the public release of iOS 16.5 and iPadOS 16.5 last week.

According to AppleInsider, developers enrolled in the beta programme can visit the Apple Developer Centre or update their devices running the beta versions to get the most recent builds.
Although the exact features and changes in the betas are still unknown, more information will be revealed as developers interact with the operating systems. One of the most essential features in this update seems to be the iMessage Contact Key Verification.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X