Apple releases 15.2.1 with minor bug updates; check details here

Apple has released the iOS 15.2.1 and iPadOS 15.2.1 updates that will fix bugs and other issues. The latest updates come nearly a month after the release of iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2. Despite the relatively short size of the release notes, the update clocks in at a sizeable 970MB. The build for the update is 19C63.

The release notes state that the update fixes known bugs related to photos being sent through the iCloud link and issues with third-party CarPlay apps. "Messages may not load photos sent using an iCloud Link" and "Third-party CarPlay apps may not respond to input", were listed by Apple in the release notes.

Apple had launched the highly-anticipated iOS 15.2 update with features that were delayed with iOS 15. The new update rolled out features like data legacy program, app privacy report, more recent options for auto calling in emergencies and two of Apple’s previously announced child safety features.

Despite its strong stance on the matter, Apple has not yet pushed the feature for scanning iCloud libraries for child sex abuse material (CSAM). But it has rolled out nudity detection in the iMessage app for devices used by children. There are also new Siri options for learning how to report child abuse. Parents have to enable the settings through their family-shared accounts.

With the new feature, child-owned iPhones, iPads and Macs will analyse all images sent and received through the Messages app. If the system detects any nudity in the images being sent or received, then the device will blur the images, and the child will be warned before they try to view or send the image.