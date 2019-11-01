Apple registers record sales in India on the back of iPhone XR price cut and laptop sales, says report

Apple Inc told its investors the company registered record sales in India, Business Standard reported.

According to the report, "Luca Maestri, senior vice-president and chief financial officer at Apple Inc, said in a post-results conference call that they had “established new Q4 records in many major developed and emerging markets, including India."

He further said the company laptop anda desktop business had record sales in India. “Despite the tough compare, we generate an all-time revenue record for Mac in the US and in India," he was quoted as saying.

According to Counterpoint Research, efforts taken by Apple in India this fiscal has helped the company make an entry into the top ten smartphone brands.

According to Counterpoint, between April and June, nearly half of all iPhones sold in India were of the iPhone XR after the company slashed prices to around Rs 50,000 from Rs 76,900.