Technology
Apple ready to unveil new iPhones, next-gen products September 10
Updated : September 08, 2019 07:26 PM IST
The most-anticipated event in the world of technology is right around the corner and Apple fans worldwide on Tuesday would witness the next generation of iPhones, top-of-the line Watch models and ramped up services like Apple TV+.
Set for its unveiling at the Steve Jobs Theater at the company's headquaters in Cupertino, California, on September 10, iPhone 11 or XI is likely to be opened for pre-order on September 13 and be available in-store on September 20 globally.
Apple is also expected to launch an upgraded Apple Watch in titanium and ceramic variants at the event.
